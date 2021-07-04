By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jerry Okudhuru popular as Sweet Benedicion is currently basking in the euphoria of the success that greeted his new single “Pami”, saying he has his fans to thank for the success.

With a unique ability to blend his music genre of Afro-Fusion and Trap, Benedicion took many music lovers by surprise with his new single that is fast becoming an anthem of sorts on the lips of music lovers across the country.

Born and raised in Lagos but hails from Warri, Delta State, Benedicion who says PAMI is a song that helps people get along with the day in day out struggle and remind them that there are better days ahead even if things look awry now.

According to him, his fans have been his greatest supporters and inspiration, adding that ” without my fans who never stopped believing in me, there wouldn’t have been me.”

Currently signed to WP Records, the singer expressed his joy at the rate with which the song was moving, describing the process as a slow but steady ride that would eventually take his career to the promised land.

With a career already attracting attention, Benedicion who is also a comedian said he’s not worried about the attention as he would like to concentrate on his music career.“I think what I need right now is to keep focusing on what is bringing the attention rather than the attention itself.

“Music is one tool I have that helps me bare my mind on issues around me. This is the best time to get things done and I am ready,” he said.

