Bend Studio’s Next Game Will Feature Multiplayer – TheGamer

More details come out about the next game from Sony Bend.

A job listing from Sony Bend for a Senior Network Programmer hints that its next game will likely have multiplayer functionality.

The job listing was spotted by GamesRadar+, and it seems to indicate that whatever Sony Bend is currently working on will have some sort of multiplayer functionality.

It seems like the job listing was put up some time ago, but has only recently been spotted and brought to the internet’s collective attention. The title of the role is “Senior Network Programmer”, which already implies some sort of online network connectivity, but the actual job description provides the biggest confirmation of multiplayer.

The description also outright says, “We are seeking a Senior Network Programmer to contribute to our development process on a AAA game. This position specializes in specific areas of programming that centers around the support of low-level network issues (ex: TCP, UDP, etc.), multiplayer engine design/architecture, PSN platform services, digital rights management, patching and digital commerce.”

Another section of the role confirms that this is all part of Sony Bend’s “next high-profile AAA game”. It’s not clear from this job listing whether multiplayer will play a big role in the game, or if it’ll be an extra mode that is outside of the main experience, but it does confirm that a multiplayer system will be appearing in the game.

It’s interesting to note that when Bend Studio originally pitched its sequel to Days Gone, it wanted to have a “shared universe with co-op play”, so it seems like the studio had always intended on introducing some sort of cooperative multiplayer element to the table, even if that pitch wasn’t accepted.

For those hoping that this might mean that the studio’s next title is Days Gone 2 then you’re going to be a bit disappointed. It was already confirmed by the studio itself and Herman Hulst that the next game will actually be a completely new IP from the studio and it is one that the team is “very, very passionate about” and that builds open the open-world elements introduced in Days Gone.

