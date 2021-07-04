Home SPORTS Ben Pensky earns Tennessee high school state honor
Webb School of Knoxville soccer player Ben Pensky has received a statewide honor.

Pensky, the son of Lady Vols’ soccer head coach Brian Pensky, was named to the Tennessee High School Soccer Association’s Division II-A All-State Team.

Ben Pensky, a forward for the Spartans, helped his team complete a perfect season (20-0) and win the Division II-A state championship.

He scored 27 goals and recorded 18 assists for Webb.

Pensky was the Division II-A East Region District 1 and Division II-A East Region’s Most Valuable Player. He was one of four Spartans to be named to the team, joining teammates Spencer Bernard, Zander Brown and Preston Holmes.

Christian Academy of Knoxville forward Chase Stokely also made the team.

