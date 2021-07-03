July 3, 2021 | 9:46am

Makes sense they’re not “South Park” fans.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent a day with their children — and their bodyguards — at Universal Studios Hollywood Friday, where they were snapped strolling through Springfield, the park’s “Simpsons”-themed attraction.

Per an onlooker at the park, Affleck and Lopez “definitely looked in love” while out with their children. SWNS

Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck’s son with Jennifer Garner, Samuel, 9, may be a little too young to have experienced “The Simpsons” in the same way as their parents, but that didn’t seem to be diminishing their enjoyment of the day at all.

Affleck, 48, opted for a mask — as did Samuel — and a casual, hoodie-and-jeans outfit, while Lopez, 51, looked as preternaturally ageless as ever in a white, cropped tank top and cream-colored drawstring pants, which she accessorized with a pink bag.

Bennifer hit the theme park with Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck’s son with Jennifer Garner, 9-year-old Samuel. SWNS

Emme appears to be rocking a new, blue hairstyle, while Max donned a spotless pair of Nikes for the outing.

Per an onlooker at the park, Affleck and Lopez “definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand.

“They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them.”

One onlooker claimed, “They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them.” SWNS

Bennifer 2.0 is clearly going strong after the couple rekindled their Aughts-era romance earlier in the year following Lopez’s broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Affleck’s breakup with “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas.

Though the pair have yet to take their rebooted relationship worldwide, they’ve traversed the US a few times: Not just in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, but also Miami, where Lopez is based and Montana, where they took a romantic trip to a private ski resort in May.