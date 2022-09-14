Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony

It is a moment that has been two decades in the making.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying “I do” in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday.

New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy award-nominee shared their first kiss as husband and wife at their second wedding.

A bevy of guests, all wearing white, were pictured walking down the elongated aisle.

The two lovebirds appeared giddy as they walked down themselves.

The bride, who wore a dress designed in Italy by Ralph Lauren, had her veil carried by her child Emme Muñiz, and Ben’s second eldest, Seraphina Affleck.

Behind them, were Violet Affleck, Max Muñiz and Samuel Affleck.

The two officially wed at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 17.

In her newsletter, JLo wrote, “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

This wedding pulled out all the stops and all of the starry guests.

Lifelong friend and longtime collaborator of the groom, Matt Damon was seen arriving ahead of the festivities.

A good friend and collaborator of the bride, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, shared to her Instagram video of the stunning fireworks show.

Kevin Smith, who has worked alongside Affleck in many movies, was also in attendance and shared his group’s all-white look.

Today, the three-day party will conclude with a barbeque. The Ice Box Bar, which was used earlier in the weekend, was seen arriving for Sunday’s event.

Extreme security still looms at the 87-acre property, as all guests and service providers are issued wristbands and must provide a form of identification.

