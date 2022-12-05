Bellingham close to the complete player after England performances, says Neville

Jude Bellingham looks close to the complete player for former England defender Gary Neville, after the midfielder sparked a World Cup victory against Senegal.

The teenager nabbed an assist and helped fire Gareth Southgate’s side into the quarter-finals in Qatar with a 3-src win on Sunday, in another superb individual showing.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has emerged as a key figure for the Three Lions this tournament, and looks to have staked his place firmly in the starting line-up.

Neville certainly feels it is a place well earned by the 19-year-old, and said he appears to already have a mastery and maturity in an England shirt that few others have.

“It’s very rare you see a midfield player as comfortable in his own half as in the attacking half,” he told ITV. “He looks like he can do absolutely everything.

“Is he a holding player, an attacking player? He’s everything in one. He’s fantastic, [and] so young, but it’s the composure, maturity and fearlessness I can’t get my head around.

2 – Jude Bellingham (19y 158d) is the second teenager to start in a #FIFAWorldCup knockout stage game for England, after Michael Owen (18y 198d) against Argentina in 1998. Spotlight. pic.twitter.com/tMxGc2TV5u

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2src22

“I watched players play for England for many years, the weight of the shirt was enormous. He just doesn’t feel it at all, he looks like he belongs out there, like he wants it and needs it in his life.”

Bellingham and England will face holders France in their quarter-final tie, with the pair set to meet on Saturday in the concluding match of the last eight.