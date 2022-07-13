Home SPORTS Bell to focus on boxing, won’t play in NFL in ’22
SPORTS

Bell to focus on boxing, won’t play in NFL in ’22

by News
0 views
bell-to-focus-on-boxing,-won’t-play-in-nfl-in-’22

Running back Le’Veon Bell said Tuesday that he won’t be playing in the NFL this season as he shifts his focus to boxing.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pels rookie Liddell has torn ACL, out indefinitely

Ex-Raider Ruggs’ BAC to be allowed as evidence

Red Sox ace Sale had his ‘powerful stuff’...

GM sees ‘map’ to contend with Trout and...

Keith retires after 17 NHL seasons, 3 Cup...

Officials: Former RB Barber died of heat stroke

DOJ investigating PGA Tour’s actions toward LIV

Bale sets sights on a long-term stay with...

Avs sign Nichushkin to massive 8-year extension

LaVine met only with Bulls: ‘Chicago is my...

Leave a Reply