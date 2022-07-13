SPORTS Bell to focus on boxing, won’t play in NFL in ’22 by News July 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 0 views Running back Le’Veon Bell said Tuesday that he won’t be playing in the NFL this season as he shifts his focus to boxing. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Pels rookie Liddell has torn ACL, out indefinitely next post “I’ll only marry a virgin from Israel” – Veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba says (Video) You may also like Pels rookie Liddell has torn ACL, out indefinitely July 13, 2022 Ex-Raider Ruggs’ BAC to be allowed as evidence July 13, 2022 Red Sox ace Sale had his ‘powerful stuff’... July 13, 2022 GM sees ‘map’ to contend with Trout and... July 13, 2022 Keith retires after 17 NHL seasons, 3 Cup... July 12, 2022 Officials: Former RB Barber died of heat stroke July 12, 2022 DOJ investigating PGA Tour’s actions toward LIV July 12, 2022 Bale sets sights on a long-term stay with... July 12, 2022 Avs sign Nichushkin to massive 8-year extension July 12, 2022 LaVine met only with Bulls: ‘Chicago is my... July 12, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply