belgium-vs-italy:-martinez-gives-fresh-update-on-hazard,-de-bruyne

Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, has provided the latest injury update on Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of his side’s Euro 2020 last-eight tie against Italy on Friday.

Hazard and De Bruyne sustained injuries during Belgium’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Euro 2020 round of 16 encounter last Sunday.

Providing an update on Hazard and De Bruyne, Martinez said at his pre-match press conference, “They [Hazard and De Bruyne] couldn’t train with the group yet.

“But it has been another 24 hours and it has been positive.

“Every day that goes by, we see an improvement. We know we’re fighting against time. We’ll take until the last minute (to decide on their involvement).

“We are in tournament mode and by being with the team here, we are trying to get them fit as quickly as we can.

“If they’re to miss the (Italy) game, we would like them to be available for the next matches. It will be hard to recover Eden, he’s suffered a muscle injury, De Bruyne has a different problem.

“A decision is up to the medical staff, we’ll decide once we’ve spoken with them.”

The kick-off time for Belgium vs Italy is 8 pm, at Allianz Arena.

