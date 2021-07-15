belgian-mayor-calls-on-residents-to-evacuate-as-water-level-continues-to-rise

Acting mayor of Liege, Belgium, tells residents to evacuate
From CNN’s James Frater and Barbara Wojazer
The acting mayor of the Belgian city of Liege, Christine Defraigne, has called on residents to evacuate or to take shelter if they are unable to leave.
“The water level will rise to about one meter fifty. Therefore, we ask the inhabitants who can leave the city to do so, particularly those who live on the banks of the Meuse,” Defraigne told Belgium media on Thursday.
“If this is not possible for them, we ask them to take refuge on the upper floors, on the first floor at minimum, and to take water and food,” she said adding that she hoped the situation would calm down in a few hours.
Defraigne also said that no one should be going into Liege at the time and that the peak of the floods had not been reached yet.
Videos posted on social media showed police cars driving through Liege, broadcasting her message to the city’s residents on speakers.
Extreme rainfall totals in Germany show more than a month’s worth of rain fell in hours
From CNN’s Brandon Miller
Extreme rainfall totals were observed on Wednesday into Thursday morning across much of western Germany and the Benelux region, with the German provinces of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate seeing the highest rainfall totals. Widespread swaths of these provinces saw 24-hour rainfall totals between 100-150 mm (3.93 to 5.9 inches), which represent more than an entire month’s worth of rainfall in this region.
Cologne recorded 154 mm (6 inches) of rainfall in only 24 hours ending Thursday morning, which represents nearly double its monthly average for July of 87 mm (3.45 inches).
Locally heavier downpours resulted in extreme flash-flooding. In Reifferscheid, Germany, an incredible 207 mm (8.1 inches) of rain fell in only 9 hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database.
What caused so much rain? The extreme rainfall was the result of a slow-moving area of low pressure, which allowed a conveyor belt of warm and moist air to fuel powerful thunderstorms and bring heavy, long-lasting rainfall, according to the German national weather service, DWD.
Intense rainfall rates are becoming more common in the warming climate, as warmer air can hold more water vapor that is available to fall as rain.
“These kind of high-energy, sudden summer torrents of rain are exactly what we expect in our rapidly heating climate,” Hannah Cloke, a professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, said.
“The fact that other parts of the northern hemisphere are currently suffering record-breaking heatwaves and fires should serve as a reminder of just much more dangerous our weather could become in an ever-warmer world,” Cloke added.
Water quality in Belgium’s Wallonia region is undrinkable in some cases, supplier says
From CNN’s James Frater in London and Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon
The water supplier in Belgium’s Wallonia region, the SWDE (Societé Wallone des Eaux) has advised its customers not to drink water if it comes out of the tap cloudy, after floods in the country overwhelmed water collection points and affected water quality.
SWDE said in a statement Thursday that the floods caused water to rush into some collections points and alter the quality of water.
The company went on to say that in a multitude of cases, its teams had been able to implement alternative solutions to ensure continued water supply but that it hadn’t been possible to do so in all cases. The company advised customers to be cautious.
“In networks affected by dirty or cloudy water, tap water cannot be used for food even when boiled,” the company warned. “We recommend for use limited to the basic sanitary needs (WC) and for personal hygiene if the water is slightly cloudy.”
UK ready to assist Europe flood response, prime minister says
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stands ready to assist Europe’s recovery effort after severe flooding on the continent left dozens dead.
“Shocking to see the devastating flooding across Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium,” Johnson tweeted.
“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. The UK is ready to provide any support needed in the rescue and recovery effort,” he added.
Here’s how German and EU officials are responding
From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin, Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London
Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert offered the chancellors’ condolences to the families of victims.
”I am shocked by the disaster that so many people in the flood areas have to endure. My sympathies go out to the families of the dead and missing,” he tweeted.
Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Conservatives’ candidate to succeed Merkel, visited the region on Thursday.
“We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels, because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” Laschett said.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she is deploying more military personnel to the severe weather disaster in the west and southwest.
“The Bundeswehr is helping quickly and without complications in Hagen and Ahrweiler with currently 300 soldiers,” she tweeted.
In neighboring Belgium, at least six people died in the floods that hit the southern region of Wallonia, CNN affiliate RTBF reported Thursday, citing the magistrate on duty at the Verviers prosecutor’s office and the governor of the Liège province.
These people died after heavy rain impacted the region, RTBF also said.
France has offered to help and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.
The European Union activated the civil emergency response mechanism to help areas of Belgium affected by floods, the EU Commission said Thursday in a statement.
“Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany you can count on the EU’s help to face these dramatic floods. My thoughts are with the victims of these tragic events and with all who will have to rebuild what they have lost. I want to thank all rescue teams for their invaluable help and relentless efforts,” EU Council president Charles Michel tweeted Thursday.
Belgium’s Wallonia region is one of the worst-affected
From Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London
The southern region of Wallonia in Belgium, that borders with the German region of North-Rhine Westphalia, is one of the worst affected by the floods.
The floods have disrupted the national railway network, Infrabel, which has interrupted traffic in the French-speaking south of the country, the company announced Thursday in a news release.
“Given the scale of the disruptions, and to ensure we are not putting the clients or the rail staff at risk, Infrabel took the decision to interrupt traffic on a large for of Wallonia,” CEO of Infrabel Benoit Gilson said in the release.
“Once the situation will be under control, Infrabel will assess the damages, set up its priorities and carry out all necessary actions towards a safe resumption of the traffic,” Gilson added.
France has offered to help with the flooding and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.
The local government of Wallonia said that floods are “dramatically” impacting a high number of citizens.
“The government of Wallonia is constantly monitoring the evolution of the situation,” it said Wednesday in a news release, recommending that the population uses extreme caution given the weather forecast.
Merkel says floods in Germany are “a catastrophe”
From CNN’s Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
German chancellor Angela Merkel said she is “shocked” by the news of the deadly floods that have hit some parts of her country and called it a “catastrophe.”
“Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland,” Merkel said at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of a meeting with US President Biden. “Peaceful places are going through a catastrophe in these hours, one can say a tragedy. Heavy rainfall and floods are very inadequate words to describe this — it is therefore really a catastrophe.”
She added: “I am shocked by the news that has reached me from the places that are now completely under water in which the people in greatest need climbed on the roofs of their houses and hopefully will be saved.”
Merkel acknowledged and thanked the many countries that have expressed solidarity with Germany and offered to help.
“I mourn for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe — we do not yet know these numbers but there will be many,” she added.
The German Chancellor went on to say the focus is currently on the rescue and immediate response to those affected by the floods, but added that she was in close contact with her country’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, to work on a strategy for longer-term financial aid to help with recovery.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to address the flooding during her US tour
The news of at least 40 people dying in Germany due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains comes as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on her last likely visit to Washington, DC, in her term.
She is expected to address the flooding during a press conference that she will hold alongside President Biden, the fourth US President she has met in her time as German Chancellor.
Western European flooding leaves at least 46 dead
From CNN’s Nadine Schmidt
At least 46 people have died due to severe flooding in western Europe, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.
The death toll in the severe flooding in Germany has risen to 40, according to police, with dozens unaccounted for.
Six people have also died in Belgium, bringing the total death toll from the recent flooding in the region to 46.
Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected.
”In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,” Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that “in some areas we’ve seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse.”