Belarusian sprinter in Tokyo: “I am afraid that I might be jailed in Belarus”
Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya said she fears arrest if she returns to her home country, in an interview with Belarusian sports news site Tribuna on Sunday.
Timanovskaya is currently in limbo in Tokyo after what she described as an attempt to forcibly return her to Minsk.
“I am afraid that I might be jailed in Belarus,” she said, speaking from Tokyo’s Haneda airport. “I am not afraid of being fired or kicked out of the national team. I’m concerned about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus. I didn’t do anything, but they deprived me of the right to participate in the 200 meter race and wanted to send me home.”
Timanovskaya did not detail exactly what she feared she would be jailed over, but her fear of reprisal comes after she spoke out against national sporting authorities.
In an Instagram post on July 30, she said that she had been included on a list to compete in the 4×400 meter relay without her consent.
Timanovskaya told Tribuna that she was “outraged” and that doing so was “a complete disrespect” because it is a distance she had never competed in before. After recording a video on Instagram venting her frustrations, she said that “they [team officials] started calling me with threats and demanding to delete the video if I want to go ahead in sports.”
“At first, I refused to delete it for a long time, but then I did it, so that they stop calling me,” she said in the video.
Timanovskaya told the news site that an official from her national team went to her room on Sunday afternoon and told her to report to the airport in a matter of hours. After that, she said a psychologist came to speak with her in a way she described as “nonsense.”
She said she deliberately packed her belongings slowly while she was checked on every 10 minutes to see if she was ready to leave, and in the meantime, she corresponded with her husband and relatives.
“We thought about what to do, where to apply. We decided that I would come to the airport, and then I would go to the police. That is what I finally did,” she told Tribuna.
She said Yuri Moisevich, the head coach of the national athletics team, told her that “this issue is no longer at the level of the federation [of athletics], neither at the level of the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level. That I should be eliminated from the Olympics, returned home, because I am in the way of the team performing.”
In response to a statement from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee alleging that she was withdrawn from the competition due to doctors’ evaluation of her “emotional and psychological state,” she said: “No doctors came up to me. No one examined me.”
She added: “I have a good psychological state, even despite the fact that such a situation was going on. I am holding up normally, I have no health problems, no traumas, no mental issues. I was ready to run.”
Katie Ledecky cements her status as Olympic legend
From CNN’s Coy Wire and Homero De La Fuente
Katie Ledecky added two gold and two silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to seal her legendary status as she became the only US Olympian in history with six individual golds.
Ledecky sat down with CNN to talk about her path to the games and what she’s looking forward to when she gets back home.
“I’m just going to enjoy spending time with my family and friends and telling them all the stories and can’t wait to get back to the U.S and just give them a big hug,” said Ledecky.
The 10-time Olympic medallist, who became the fourth swimmer in history to win gold in an individual discipline in three-straight Olympics, also talked about how she deals with the stress that comes with her success.
“I try to just stay focused on my own goals and try not to let expectations get to me too much, swimming is not the only thing I enjoy doing, I’m passionate about other things as well,” Ledecky says. “There’s so much more to life than swimming and the Olympics and the people around me remind me of that.”
Watch here:
Sunday saw 26 gold medals awarded at the Tokyo Olympics
Italy took home two gold medals in a thrilling day of track and field, with Gianmarco Tamberi winning in men’s high jump and Lamont Marcell Jacobs edging out the competition to earn the country’s first ever men’s 100m crown.
Here is a full list of the gold medal winners from Sunday:
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men’s Floor Exercise: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel
- Women’s Vault: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil
- Men’s Pommel Horse: Max Whitlock, Great Britain
- Women’s Uneven Bars: Nina Derwael, Belgium
Athletics
- Women’s Shot Put: Gong Lijiao, China
- Men’s High Jump: Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy
- Women’s Triple Jump: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela
- Men’s 100m: Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy
Badminton
- Women’s Singles: Chen Yufei, China
Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Women’s Park: Charlotte Worthington, Great Britain
- Men’s Park: Logan Martin, Australia
Diving
- Women’s 3m Springboard: Shi Tingmao, China
Fencing
Golf
- Men’s Individual Stroke Play: Xander Schauffele, United States
Sailing
- Men’s One Person Dinghy-Laser: Matt Wearn, Australia
- Women’s One Person Dinghy-Laser Radial: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark
Swimming
- Men’s 50m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, United States
- Women’s 50m Freestyle: Emma McKeon, Australia
- Men’s 1500m Freestyle: Robert Finke, United States
- Women’s 4 X 100m Medley Relay: Australia
- Men’s 4 X 100m Medley Relay: United States
Tennis
- Women’s Doubles: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic
- Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev, Germany
- Mixed Doubles: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova/Andrey Rublev, Russian Olympic Committee
Weightlifting
- Women’s 76kg: Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera, Ecuador
World record breaker Rojas knew she “had that distance in her legs” beforehand
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
As she landed in the sand and realized what she’d achieved, Yulimar Rojas raised her hands aloft in celebration and the tears came not long afterwards.
The Venezuelan triple jumper had just smashed a world record which had stood for 26 years as she flew an astonishing 15.67m.
She’d already broken the Olympic record on her first jump but was able to go one step further just minutes later.
And afterwards, she told the media that she knew she “had that distance in her legs” beforehand.
“I am lost for words, I can’t describe this feeling and this moment,” she said. “Gold medal winner, with an Olympic record, and a world record … Wow. It is a fantastic night.
“I was looking for it, I knew we had that distance in my legs to get it today. I was failing a bit in the technical aspect, but the last jump was one to give everything, and it was like that.
“I focused on giving my best, enjoying and it came out.
“It makes me happy. I have to enjoy it now and live the experience.”
Rojas broke a record that had stood since 1995 set by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets.
