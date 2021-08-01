belarus-athlete-‘forcibly-removed’-from-olympics-after-criticising-coach

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

A Belarusian Olympic athlete who criticised her coaches is being forcibly returned to the country, according to Belarusian media reports.

According to Nexta, a Belarusian news channel, track and field athlete Kryscina Tsimanouskaya has been taken to Tokyo airport by Belarus team officials.

And according to Reuters news agency, she was taken to the airport against her wishes following a “complaint” from one of the Belarusian coaches.

The national team is said to have bought her a plane ticket back to Belarus and that Japanese police have arrived at the airport.

Nexta said Ms Tsimanouskaya is refusing to board the plane and hopes to claim asylum in Europe.

The International Olympics Committee said it was investigating the reports.