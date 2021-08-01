Home SPORTS Belarus athlete ‘forcibly removed’ from Olympics after criticising coach
SPORTS

Belarus athlete ‘forcibly removed’ from Olympics after criticising coach

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
belarus-athlete-‘forcibly-removed’-from-olympics-after-criticising-coach

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

A Belarusian Olympic athlete who criticised her coaches is being forcibly returned to the country, according to Belarusian media reports.

According to Nexta, a Belarusian news channel, track and field athlete Kryscina Tsimanouskaya has been taken to Tokyo airport by Belarus team officials.

And according to Reuters news agency, she was taken to the airport against her wishes following a “complaint” from one of the Belarusian coaches.

The national team is said to have bought her a plane ticket back to Belarus and that Japanese police have arrived at the airport.

Nexta said Ms Tsimanouskaya is refusing to board the plane and hopes to claim asylum in Europe.

The International Olympics Committee said it was investigating the reports.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women’s...

Arkansas offers in-state OL from California

Inside Caeleb Dressel’s historic five gold medals in...

Lilly King on doping at Olympics: ‘A lot...

Skinner makes good on Olympic second chance

C.T. Pan wins bronze in epic seven-man Olympic...

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria female athlete qualifies into 100m...

Jubilation as Nigerian athlete jumps into final of...

Tokyo 2020: 21-year-old makes history, becomes Nigeria’s 1st...

Germany will not repeat Hummels & Muller saga,...

Leave a Reply