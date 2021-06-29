Home ENTERTAINMENT “Before you attempt to frustrate her, kindly be ready for me” – Nkechi Blessing’s politician husband comes for TAMPAN
ENTERTAINMENT

“Before you attempt to frustrate her, kindly be ready for me” – Nkechi Blessing’s politician husband comes for TAMPAN

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“before-you-attempt-to-frustrate-her,-kindly-be-ready-for-me”-–-nkechi-blessing’s-politician-husband-comes-for-tampan

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s husband, Hon.Opeyemi Falegan has reacted after the leadership of TAMPAN threatened to


frustrate his wife out of the movie industry.

Recall that Prince Jide Kosoko at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday, June 27th directed producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing and vowed to “work against her in the movie industry.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts

This has however triggered the actress’ politician husband and he has taken to his official Instagram page to warn the association.

According to him, before the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) attempt to silence or frustrate his wife they should be ready for him.

In his words,

“Before you attempt to silence her or frustrate her, kindly be ready for me. What your association has shown is pure misplaced priorities and dereliction of duties. I respect all elders without fear because no human being is God. It’s a pain to the heart knowing wisdom is required but folly prevails. She is my soul mate and the moment you are breaking her then be ready to break me”.

See his post below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Charles Schulz Saw Himself In Charlie Brown: Jean...

Beyond Van Gogh at Circuit of the Americas...

“Fast-Ten Your Seatbelts!” John Cena on Family, Fights...

Ed Sheeran Delivers TV Debut of ‘Bad Habits’...

The Michael Jackson Musical, Which Somehow Still Exists,...

Nikki Bella Apologizes For Insulting Late WWE Star...

Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares...

Peter Willis, Pride of Britain founder and ex-Mirror...

Ed Sheeran gives Courteney Cox a sex mask...

Emily Browning Replaces Anna Paquin In Drama ‘Monica’...

Leave a Reply