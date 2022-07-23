https://www.wsj.com/articles/bed-bath-beyond-ceo-private-label-brands-11658547084
Former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton created a raft of private-label brands.
The retailer’s emphasis on creating private-label items before modernizing its technology, meant it was caught flat-footed when the pandemic struck. ‘Where is Mikasa?’
Mark Tritton arrived at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in 2019 with a plan to revive the home-goods retailer and ward off competition from Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and other large chains: sell what nobody else has.
Switching to private-label brands has worked for many retailers. At Bed Bath & Beyond—beloved for its 20% off coupon and massive product selection—the changes alienated customers and sent sales into free fall.
