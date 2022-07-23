Mark Tritton arrived at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in 2019 with a plan to revive the home-goods retailer and ward off competition from Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and other large chains: sell what nobody else has.

Switching to private-label brands has worked for many retailers. At Bed Bath & Beyond—beloved for its 20% off coupon and massive product selection—the changes alienated customers and sent sales into free fall.