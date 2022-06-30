bed-bath-&-beyond-ceo-exits-as-sales-plunge

When Mark Tritton took the helm of Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019, he moved quickly to overhaul the home-goods chain by cleaning up crowded aisles, scaling back coupons and doing away with popular national brands in favor of new, private-label goods.

That strategy was repudiated on Wednesday, after the company reported another quarter of plunging sales that pushed its stock down further. The board replaced Mr. Tritton with Sue Gove , an independent director who is stepping in as interim chief executive officer while it searches for his successor, the company said.