Home Business Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Exits as Sales Plunge
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Exits as Sales Plunge

by News
10 views
bed-bath-&-beyond-ceo-exits-as-sales-plunge

When Mark Tritton took the helm of Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019, he moved quickly to overhaul the home-goods chain by cleaning up crowded aisles, scaling back coupons and doing away with popular national brands in favor of new, private-label goods.

That strategy was repudiated on Wednesday, after the company reported another quarter of plunging sales that pushed its stock down further. The board replaced Mr. Tritton with Sue Gove, an independent director who is stepping in as interim chief executive officer while it searches for his successor, the company said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FedEx’s New Boss Faces Strategic Choice as Package...

CAA Completes $750 Million Deal for Rival Talent...

Pinterest CEO Is Stepping Down; Google Commerce Executive...

G-7 Bid to Cap Russian Oil Price Faces...

JetBlue, Frontier Fight for Spirit Shareholders Ahead of...

Whole Foods to Focus on Price as Pandemic...

U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig...

Covid Vaccines Targeting Variants Are Weighed for Fall...

Meta, TikTok Could Face Civil Liability for Addicting...

Recalled Sleep-Apnea Machines Pass Key Safety Tests, Philips...

Leave a Reply