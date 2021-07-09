Becky Osagie: From Italy returnee to vulcanizer – Becky dey ‘very proud of her handwork’

Becky Osarume Osagie na Italy returnee wey be Vulcanizer for Benin City, Edo state.

She decide to come back Nigeria wen she realize say di only job wey she fit do to payback her sponsor €35,000 money wey dem agree na to do prostitution.

Becky choose vulcanizer work afta she watch am for film come realize say she too fit do am.

Her decision no go down well wit her boyfriend at di time, but dat one no stop her from choosing to fix car tyres.

Video Journalist: Ufuoma Gift