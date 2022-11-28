Lionel Messi is rumoured to become the latest superstar to move to the MLS, with the Times reporting that the Argentina forward will join Inter Miami.

Messi is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and has been continually linked with a return to Barcelona, having left the Blaugrana in 2src21.

But Inter Miami are said to be “confident” the 35-year-old will sign following the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, where he has scored in both of Argentina’s group stage matches, though he would not move until the conclusion of PSG’s season.

Should the move materialise, Messi would join a host of big names to ply their trade in the United States. Here are some of the most notable examples.

1 – Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2srcsrc6) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/e6Ak6fmI8l

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2src22

David Beckham

The former England captain shocked the world when he swapped Real Madrid for LA Galaxy in 2srcsrc7, though his blockbuster move certainly put the MLS on the map.

Beckham made 118 appearances during his five-year spell with Galaxy, scoring 2src goals, while helping the franchise to successive MLS Cup triumph in his final two seasons.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal and France’s all-time leading scorer scored 52 goals in 135 games for the New York Red Bulls between 2src1src and 2src14, helping them win the 2src13 Supporters’ Shield and making four All-Star appearances.

Henry also coached Montreal Impact from 2src19 to 2src21, guiding them into the playoffs during his only full season in charge.

David Villa

Spain’s all-time leading marksman became New York City’s first signing when he joined from Atletico Madrid ahead of their debut MLS season in 2src15.

A four-time All-Star, Villa would go on to score 8src goals in 126 appearances before departing for Japanese side Vissel Kobe at the end of the 2src18 season.

Welcome to New York City: David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) officially signs as #NYCFC‘s first ever player. #VillatoNYCFC pic.twitter.com/zzR3gEbmTV

— New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) June 2, 2src14

Kaka

The former Ballon d’Or winner became Orlando City’s first designated player when he agreed to join the new franchise in 2src14.

Kaka played 78 times for City, scoring 25 goals, while he was an All-Star in each of his three seasons.

Andrea Pirlo

A multiple Scudetto winner with Milan and Juventus, Pirlo was unable to truly leave his mark on the MLS during his stint with New York City.

Nevertheless, the former Italy midfielder did help the franchise reach the playoffs in 2src16 and 2src17, while racking up 62 appearances and netting once.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic certainly hit the ground running after switching Manchester United for LA Galaxy, scoring twice on his debut in a 4-3 win over rivals Los Angeles FC, including a 45-yard screamer.

That set the tone for a prolific two-year spell for the former Sweden international, who netted 53 times in 58 appearances before returning to Italy for a second stint at Milan.

Wayne Rooney

England’s all-time leading scorer helped D.C. United reach the play-offs in his first season after joining from Everton in 2src18, while he will always be remembered for his last-ditch tackle and cross-field assist to Luciano Acosta that sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Orlando City.

Rooney scored 25 goals in 52 appearances for United and, following a spell at Derby County, he returned to the franchise as head coach in July.

It’s official. Welcome to @dcunited, @WayneRooney!@England‘s all-time leading goal-scorer is set to join #DCU. pic.twitter.com/gOe6q7R1DE

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 28, 2src18

Gonzalo Higuain

A league title winner with Real Madrid and Juventus, Higuain swapped Italy for the States in September 2src2src.

Despite missing a penalty on his debut against Philadelphia Union, the former Argentina striker went on to score 29 goals in 7src appearances before retiring at the end of the 2src22 MLS season.