beaversedge-top-25-for-2021:-no.-4-nathan-eldridge

No. 64 6-foot-4, 292-pounds Offensive Line/Center Redshirt Senior Anthem, Ariz. Boulder Creek HS 2020 STATS: N/A

After using the 2019 season to get back in rhythm in a reserve role following a season-ending injury at Arizona in ’18, Eldridge returned to his pre-injury form in ’20 as one of the best centers in the conference. A Pac-12 First Team selection, Eldridge started and appeared in all seven of Oregon State’s contests at center. He quickly established himself as the leader of the offensive line with his toughness, leadership, and consistent play. Before the start of the 2020 season, it was largely expected that 2019 starting center Nous Keobounnam would be in line to start again. However, by shifting Keobounnam to right guard and allowing Eldridge to play his natural position, the Beavers were able to get the most production out of their five starters. This past season, he teamed with Keobounnam, Jake Levengood Joshua Gray, & Brandon Kipper to help lead Jermar Jefferson to nearly 900 rushing yards and five 100-yard efforts.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, all indications are that Eldridge will seize his center spot for the second consecutive season. Unfortunately for Eldridge, he suffered a minor injury during spring that kept him sidelined for the majority of the session. However, given the chemistry and cohesion that Eldridge has with Gray, Keobounnam, Levengood, & Kipper, missing spring shouldn’t impact him whatsoever. With Eldridge electing to take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver rule and return for a seventh year of college action (a 2015 recruit), the Beavers have one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the country. He’s seen just about everything college football has to offer, and with him leading the offensive line in 2021, expectations are high, and rightfully so. The Beavers return their entire starting five from a season ago, and with Eldridge leading the charge, I’d argue this years’ group has a chance to be one of the best we’ve seen under Jim Michalczik in Corvallis…