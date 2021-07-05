beautiful-pictures-telling-powerful-history-of-the-north-during-ado-bayero’s-coronation

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero received his staff of office during his coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano on Saturday, July 3

Some beautiful pictures that were taken during the coronation were recently shared on social media and Nigerians loved them

One of the photos captured the moment Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state handed the Emir his staff of office

Some beautiful images that captured the coronation of the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, have emerged on social media.

The photos which were shared on Facebook by Tolani Alli tell the powerful history of northern Nigeria as the coronation was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar, Mata, on Saturday, July 3.

The 15th Emir of Kano received his staff of office on Saturday, July 3.

Sharing the photos, Tolani wrote:

“15th Coronation of The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. It was hard to narrow these images down from will share some more in my stories. Would love to know your favorite.”

In one of the adorable photos, the Emir was flanked by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Another photo showed Emir Bayero receiving the staff of office from Governor Ganduje.

In one of the photos, dignitaries including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state could be seen standing on the red carpet some metres away from the Emir.

The Emir’s traditional attire and butterfly-like turban are a beauty to behold. These items form an important part of the rich culture of the north.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the adorable photos, Ringo Kei said:

“All of these are great. I can’t choose.”

Adeniyi Abayomi Adedeji commented:

“This one! Incoming President of the Federal Republic.”

Why the former Emir was dethroned

Muhammadu Sanusi was dethroned as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for alleged insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority. Sanusi was dethroned on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He said the dethroned emir persistently refused to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the state government without any lawful justification.

Following his dethronement, the state government announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir.

