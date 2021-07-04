beautiful-photos-as-popular-designer-celebrates-her-72nd-birthday,-someone-said-she-looked-17

A popular fashion designer left many awestruck especially followers as she celebrated her 72nd birthday in style

The American lady Vera Ellen Wang who many have described as ageless shared beautiful photos from what is an occasion in honour of her new age

Vera, of Chinese descent, looked 17 to a particular social media users, many others couldn’t help but wonder how she managed to look much younger

Social media users have expressed huge surprise as a renowned fashion designer clocked a new age.

American-born Vera Elle Wang became 72 on Sunday, June 27 and got followers gushing with beautiful photos of her in a yellow dress, Lindaikejiblog reports.

The lady seems to be defying the law of nature as her physical look doesn’t speak of one who is a septuagenarian.

Wikipedia reports that the woman had worked for Vogue for 17 years and became an independent bridal designer at 40.

Many wondered why she looked so younger

Many couldn’t fathom how someone who is 72 looks like one in her fifties. Some thought she must be an immortal. It was her beautiful skin for others.

@stephhairsglobal remarked:

“No be juju be this? 72years and she’s looking like 17.”

@therealladydora said:

“Elixir and Adecronome. If you know,you know. Ancient Asian secret.”

@inetamuno commented:

“Please did you say 72?

“She’s got youthful genes and she’s taking good care of herself.”

@judcyhub stated:

“ah I just finished eating cake and hot tea. I bet she doesn’t eat like this oo.”

@peosa_natural argued:

“How you look when you eat right and take Skin supplements Chinese pple/ Asian pple don’t joke with skin supplements. Most of the effective supplements you see in Nigeria is produce by them.”

