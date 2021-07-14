beautiful-photos-as-nigerian-lady-ties-the-knot-with-her-oyinbo-lover,-social-media-reacts

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a mixed frenzy as photos from her wedding ceremony surfaced

The lady identified as Remy exchanged marital vows with her Oyinbo man as the couple glowed in their native attires

Some social media users celebrated the latest couple in town just as many others passed hilarious remarks about the duo

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A lady found love in the sight of a foreigner and recently sealed it in style.

The lady named Remy walked down the aisle with her Oyinbo heartthrob.

Both struck cute poses in viral wedding photos

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmillnigeria

Source: Instagram

In photos shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnigeria, the duo wore matching well-styled native outfit.

The Oyinbo man and the lady struck lovely poses including one that looked like what was taken when they exited the wedding ceremony premises.

Nigerians react

People thought they looked beautiful, others thought the man rocked the native wear better than some Nigerian men.

@perry_linaa remarked:

“Queen mother thank you for showing us the way, so we can now marry them to secure it.”

@jazzilyn_gramm reacted:

“Make we leave Talk sha, The Oyinbo (Drip) wear am pass some Nigerians sef.”

@shege_lee_wr said:

“Client wey everybody Dey manage.. e reach your turn you go marry am Remy no be so them Dey do things.”

@ogbeniv wrote:

“If na young boy bring male una go dey shout small babe don bring pale na una dey hail this life no balance o.”

@cleopatra_dean_reacted:

“Congratulations, you have done well, your children will forever be grateful for this great sacrifice you have made for them . Happy marital bliss.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Another lady exchanges marital vows with Oyinbo man

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian lady had married Oyinbo lover in cute traditional wedding.

In the photos shared by . Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife are dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding’s photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

In one of the snaps, the man struck a pose as if he were dancing as his wife is captured laughing at him.

Source: .