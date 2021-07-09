beautiful-nigerian-lady-achieves-double-first-class-as-she-graduates-from-law-school-in-grand-style

A Nigerian lady has been celebrated on social media as she recorded huge academic success in the law field of study

The Afe Babalola University graduate recently bagged a first-class from the Nigerian Law School

Olga Okewulonu’s law school first-class degree is her second after achieving the same feat during her undergraduate

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to bask in the euphoria of her recent academic feat.

The lady named Olga Okewulonu shared on her LinkedIn wall that she bagged a first-class from the Nigerian Law School.

She finished from the Nigerian Law School with a first-class

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olga Okewulonu

.

In her undergraduate study at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, the lady had also graduated with a first-class in law.

Olga described her sojourn at the Nigerian Law School as one of the most challenging hurdles she had undergone.

Her post read:

“RED SCROLL ALERT!

“I made a first class at the Nigerian Law School!

“I must say that going through the law school is no joke. This was the most challenging academic hurdle I’ve undertaken so far, and like everyone else, there were days when it felt like all hope was lost.

“However, in the face of obstacles, the only option is to press forward. With the goal in mind and the grace of God making a way for me, I can finally say that I made it.

“Veni, Vidi, Vici.

“I am a double first class graduate of Law!

“From this point, it’s O. C. Okewulonu ESQ!!!”

Nigerians celebrate her feat

Oluwatosin Selome Ogunlana wrote:

“Congratulations Olga, you are a Star. You have always been relentless in your quest for excellence. All the best going forward.”

Chukwudi Keke said:

“Congratulations, keep flying high.”

Regina Kjanoba commented:

“Star girl…. Congratulations.”

Abdullahi Isezuo Abdulrahman reacted:

“Congratulations.

“Cheers.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Another brilliant lady graduates with first-class in law

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared her certificate as she celebrated bagging first-class in law.

The excited young lady identified as Favour Uka had taken to Linkedln to boast that obtaining a first-class degree was a huge challenge for her but she eventually triumphed.

Favour stated that she will become the first lawyer in her extended family when she is called to bar and is already setting her sights on having a good outing at the Nigerian Law School.

According to her, her target is to either replicate or surpass her current feat at the law school. While highlighting the various leadership roles she held in school, Favour expressed gratitude to everyone that supported her every step of the way.

Source: .