beautiful-moment-patoranking-brought-out-davido-to-surprise-a-couple-on-their-wedding-day-(video)

by Bioreports
Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie a.k.a Patoranking recently pulled off a massive surprise on a Nigerian couple on their wedding day.

The “Abule” crooner was serenading the couple with his song “Confirm” in which he featured award-winning singer, Davido.

When it got to Davido’s part, someone signaled to him to come to the stage and the bride who appears to be a huge fan of the singer couldn’t believe her eyes.

Davido walked majestically to the stage with a mic in his hands and entertained the wedding guests.

Patoranking shared the surprise video on his verified Instagram page and wrote,

“Brought Out my brother @davido to surprise my brother @dxy68 & his wife on their Wedding day ❤️.”

Watch the video below,

In other news, Patoranking recently advised his teeming fans and followers against pride.

According to the reggae-dancehall artiste, it’s important to stay humble no matter the level of success one attains in life.

He stated that if one does not humble his or herself, life has a away of making proud people humble against their will.

Taking to his official Twitter account in the early hours of Tuesday, February 16, the singer tweeted, ”If you no Humble yourself, Life go humble You. #Rankingquotes”.

