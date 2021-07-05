beautiful-couple-who-have-known-each-other-since-they-were-kids-finally-get-engaged,-adorable-photos-go-viral

Love is a beautiful thing and a Nigerian young lady simply identified as Nimi is a living testimony to this

The lady who met her lover while they were still kids has expressed gratitude to God after she recently got engaged

Throwback and proposal photos of the couple were shared on social media and many were impressed with how far they have come

Two lovebirds who have known each other since they were kids have finally got engaged and getting set to walk down the aisle.

A young lady simply identified as Nimi expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that it can only be him.

The lovebirds have known each other since they were little kids.

She said:

“It can only be God. Lord I am eternally grateful for this wonderful journey. Oluwa lo se’yi.”

“How it started Vs How it’s going: couple who have known since they were toddlers get engaged.”

An adorable throwback photo of the couple was shared online in which they held hands as kids and posed in front of the camera.

Beautiful proposal photos of the couple were also shared on social media.

Nigerians react on social media

@ordegafrancisca17 said:

“Wow, congratulations to them.”

@symplychi_oma commented:

“My childhood lover don turn hoodlum.”

@pinklipscream2 wrote:

“Somebody say her childhood lover Na cultist now.”

@mrsraymond_ said:

“God be praised. Dark looking kids, fairer looking adult. The journey is beautiful.”

Nigerian couple who met on Facebook get married

In other news, social media platforms have gone past were people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too.

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ”How it started vs How it is going” the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with the lady named Udo Dirim.

