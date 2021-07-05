beautiful-couple-who-have-known-each-other-since-they-were-kids-are-now-engaged-to-be-married-(photos)

In a fresh version of the popular internet trend, #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing, a lovely couple who have been acquainted since they were kids have warmed the hearts of many on social media as they are now engaged to be married.

Photos from the moment the lady said yes to her beau after he proposed marriage to her, over the weekend were shared on Twitter and tweeps have been nothing but awed by their lovely story.

The lady, Nimi with handle, @nimzkoko shared some photos on the microblogging app and gave it the caption,

It can only be God.



Lord I am eternally grateful for this wonderful journey. Oluwa lo se’yi

In another post, she wrote,

My babyyyyyyyyyyy THANK YOU! I LOVE YOU SO DEEPLY and I am so hyped to be doing life with you. You complete me



@rsmdorobucci



for life baby

Checkout more photos that were shared below,