Beat the back-to-school rush with this incredible Dell XPS 13 deal – Digital Trends

One of the best laptops out there, the Dell XPS 13 is available for just $800 right now at Dell. With a savings of $150, this is a great time to buy the amazing laptop while stocks last. Geared toward the back-to-school market, Dell is keen to entice you with this deal. And honestly, even at full price, the Dell XPS 13 is well worth your money. It’s one of the best laptops we’ve seen in a long time and we’re here to tell you all about why it’s such a must-have. Be quick though. As is the case with all Dell deals, this offer is strictly limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you won’t want to miss out.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, you know you’re onto a good thing with any Dell laptop. In the case of the Dell XPS 13, we referred to it as the laptop endgame in our review. That’s because everything about it oozes class and at a great price. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great 13.3-inch full HD screen with InfinityEdge technology which means it looks fantastic.

The Dell XPS 13 isn’t just great in terms of hardware, though. It’s also very well designed. That’s because it fits a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a smaller laptop combined with the benefits of a larger screen. It has an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio so you can spend more time looking at the screen and less time gazing at ugly bezels. There’s nothing ugly about the Dell XPS 13. It’s also small and thin, starting at just 2.6 pounds so it’s super compact and easy to carry around. That’s aided by the fact that the XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces making it more durable than other machines.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell XPS 13 is down to just $800 in time for the back-to-school sales. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it staying at this price for long with Dell often ending sale prices quickly.

Know you definitely want a new laptop but not sure if the Dell XPS 13 is for you? It’s easily the best of the bunch in this price range but we have plenty of other laptop deals and the best Dell XPS deals for you to check out to see what the competition is like.

