Bears trade Anthony Miller to Texans

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The Bears have been trying to trade wide receiver Anthony Miller for months. They’ve finally found a taker.

Miller has been traded to Houston, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A former second-round draft pick, Miller has only a $1.7 million cap hit for the 2021 season, which is the last year on his rookie contract. So the salary cap isn’t a significant issue in the Bears’ decision to move on from him, but the Bears had clearly decided it was time to send him packing.

Last year Miller played in all 16 games, with six starts, and was fifth on the team with 49 catches.

