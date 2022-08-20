beam-searchlights-on-erring-officers,-aregbesola-charges-passport-office

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has charged the Nigerian Immigration Service to beam its searchlight on erring officers who are bent on exploiting passport and visa applicants over processing.

Aregbesola stated that passport booklets are scarce in the country. He said major reason for the scarcity of passport booklets is due to the ‘human factor’ in passport offices.

He further vowed to sanitise the processing of visas, passports, marriages and citizenship applications in the country.

The Minister speaking through the Deputy Director of Press at the interior ministry, Afonja Ajibola, frowned at what he described as an “unacceptable passport procedure racketeering” being perpetrated with the connivance of unscrupulous officials.

He read the riot act to those who indulge in the embarrassing act to desist or be prepared to face dire consequences.

While commending the service providers for being worthy partners, he urged them to strictly adhere to agreements governing the Public Private Partnership (PPP) pact with the Ministry.

In the course of the Quarterly Review Meeting, all engaged service providers made presentations on their services with professionalism, technological deployment, staff attitude, response time and other indicators as key indicators.