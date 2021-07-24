Be positive, happy despite Kaduna’s problems – CAN urges residents

The leadership of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to all pastors, Christians and the entire people of the state to seek deliberate ways to overcome their challenges.

The leadership of CAN noted that the fear of insecurity, lack of jobs and other challenges of life has become the order of the day.

The state chairman of the association, Rev. John Joseph Hayab in a statement lamented, “When you visit many people in Kaduna State today at home, meet them in a bus, or even during wedding and burial ceremonies, what you will hear from majority of them is the fear of insecurity, lack of jobs, complaints about lack of money, among others.”

CAN observed that when people allow these types of feelings to overwhelm them, they may fall into many more problems such as fear, depression, high blood pressure and unstable mind with the inability to coordinate.

Hayab expressed fear that when a larger part of any society is taken over by anxiety and confusion then you will not see good planning and effective productivity from them.

The statement further added that the strategies of the enemy is to make people weak for him to easily get rid of them, pointing out that people should therefore resist negativity and develop a strong spirit of hope and courage to overcome their present challenges.

The association said the challenges people are going through today would soon be history, adding that God will not fold his arms and allow his people to suffer forever he will surely bring deliverance.

CAN, therefore, admonished all believers and other people that want to see progress in their families and the state from all faith and tribal dispositions not to allow negativity overwhelm them.

CAN lamented that it is not easy to wake up every day hearing sad stories and witnessing the evil of kidnapping a loved one, adding that paying huge ransom, confronting joblessness and poverty without a source to play their role as parents or breadwinner in the house.

The statement noted that the challenges of the present situation has made some not be able to pay house rents, school fees, and medical bills, stressing that the load is truly becoming too heavy for some to carry. He appealed to the faithful to think positively and find simple things that will make them happy.

“When we allow depression and the sight of these many unfortunate happenings to take away our joy and happiness which can lead to heart attacks we will only increase more orphans, widows, and widowers in society,” he said.

“We should continue to pray for our leaders despite their failures, do our stewardship to the nation faithfully, and pray also for the peace and progress of our nation as we work hard to make this state and our country how we desire it should be.”

Insecurity: Blame Amaechi, he’s happy with killings by IPOB in Rivers – Wike