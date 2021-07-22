Be Our Guest: Public Opening of the Exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives on Friday, July 23 – Business Wire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The public is invited on Friday, July 23 to the celebratory opening day of the major six-month exhibition Inside The Walt Disney Archives, making only its second appearance anywhere in the U.S. Free activities include speakers, music, photo opportunities, craft station for kids, and a special ribbon cutting. Exhibit tour tickets and food & beverage will be available for purchase. The exhibition showcases a dazzling display of more than 450 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself.

Special guests for the opening include Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives; Michael Vargo, VP of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club; Bret Iwan, voice of Mickey Mouse; Bill Farmer, Disney Legend, voice of Goofy and Pluto; and Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden and VP of Archives & Exhibits Angie Marchese. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. CDT with a special ribbon cutting ceremony (no charge) and will be followed at 12:45 p.m. by a panel discussion with Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Bret Iwan and Bill Farmer (no charge). And from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. there will be a Meet & Greet with Bret Iwan and Bill Farmer (no charge). The exhibit will be open until 5:00 p.m.

Various levels of tickets to the exhibit are available to purchase on site at the Exhibition Center, at the Graceland ticket office and online at Graceland.com, including the popular VIP tickets. VIP tickets are $50 and include a professionally guided tour of the exhibit, special access to a VIP lounge, a commemorative lanyard, an exclusive commemorative pin and $15 food voucher. Self-guided tours are $15 (adults), $8 (children 5-10), and under 4 free; groups of 15+ receive 10% off. For Disney enthusiasts who plan to visit frequently, a $50 Passport ticket will be available that allows guests to access the self-guided tours as many times as they would like during the six-month window. Gold Members of D23: The Official Fan Club are entitled to a 20% discount on single exhibition admission and VIP Tours (not on Passports or Special Events) with proof of membership.

The Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibition celebrates the legacy of The Walt Disney Company archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public. The 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibit will be at Graceland until January 2, 2022, and a wide array of special events are planned through its run. Examples include classic Disney movie screenings on the big screen (Alice in Wonderland will be shown on the Soundstage on Sunday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m. and new screenings will be added every month), Tour & Tea parties, Disney Trivia Nights, a Haunted Mansion evening featuring a Zoom panel with those who helped create the attraction, an after-hours tour of the exhibit, an evening guided tour of Graceland Mansion, and much more. Visit Graceland.com/Disney for details.

About the Walt Disney Archives

For more than five decades, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company’s history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney’s correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt’s personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

About Bret Iwan

Special guest Bret Iwan has loved the legacy and story of Walt Disney for as long as he can remember, but never dreamt he would one day voice Walt’s most iconic character, Mickey Mouse. Iwan decided to pursue his love of art at Ringling College of Art and Design. Shortly after, he moved to Kansas City, to begin a career at Hallmark Greeting Cards. After learning of auditions being held to understudy with the third voice of Mickey Mouse, Wayne Allwine, Iwan wasted no time submitting his high-pitched performance. Since 2009, Iwan has been the official voice of Mickey Mouse, providing the famous falsetto for Disney theme parks around the world, video games, toys, promotional material, game shows, live shows, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2009-2016), Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017-2019), Mickey’s Mixed Up Adventures (2019), and Mickey Mouse Funhouse (2021) television series.

About Bill Farmer

For decades, Bill Farmer has performed standout work in vehicles and venues as diverse as his talents – from clubs to conventions, broadcasts to podcasts, and TV screens to movie screens. While Bill has famously performed as the official voice of Disney’s Goofy and Pluto since 1986, his sterling voice-acting resume includes thousands of leading and supporting roles in film, television, advertising, consumer products and more. Bill became the first voice actor to receive the prestigious Friz Freleng Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Animation. Equally distinguished is the immortalizing Disney Legend Award (recognizing individuals whose unique talents have helped shape the Disney legacy), which Bill received in 2009 with entertainment icons Robin Williams and Betty White.

The exhibition is located at the Graceland Exhibition Center, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, Tennessee. Parking is at the main Graceland visitors’ parking lot.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000-square-foot Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive eight USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

