Be careful of sycophants – Ex-Zamfara NLC leader tells Matawalle

A former chairman, Zamfara State wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jamilu Aliu Zanah, has expressed satisfaction over the reconciliation process initiated by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to bring peace in Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing newsmen in his Gusau residence, the former NLC chairman explained that anybody peddling rumours that former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari and senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have no political supporters is a blatant liar.

“Nobody can dispute the fact that former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa are political heavyweights in the state,” he said.

Hon. Aliyu, however, cautioned Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to be careful of power drunk politicians instigating him against former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari and senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, describing them as political jobbers.

The 2019 Director-General of Matawalle campaign organization commended the courage and bold steps for initiating the reconciliation, advising the Governor not to give until peace he achieved relative peace in the party.

