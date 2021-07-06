Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija’s Vee shares her side of the story after being dragged by a Fashion brand
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija’s Vee shares her side of the story after being dragged by a Fashion brand

BB. star, Vee real name Victoria Adeyele, has narrated her side of the story after she was called out by a fashion brand to pay her debt.

Vee shares

The saga started when Vee issued a statement on her Instastory that she’s no longer associated with “Zeena & Zara“, barely 2 months after she signed an ambassadorial deal with the brand.

In response, the brand dragged Vee for not refunding the full amount she was paid before terminating the contract. They also alleged that Vee has an attitude and treated everyone on set like trash. Read here

Vee, in a recent post, has now shared the full details of what transpired between her and the brand from her angle. She also addressed some of the claims they made against her.

She wrote in part, “I now deal with reputable brands and corporate organizations and it is important that I set the records straight, in the face of people who have nothing to lose and do not mind dragging others down with them.”

Read her full post below,

