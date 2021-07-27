bbnaija’s-tboss’-sister,-goldilocks,-asks-parents-to-be-cautious-of-their-wards-after-an-experience-(video)

Sister to Big Brother . ex-housemate, TBoss, Miss Goldilocks has implored parents, especially single mothers, to be cautious of whom they leave their children with.

Goldilocks, who is a mother herself, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself warning parents to be careful when leaving their kids with people, even those that they trust so much.

According to her, a situation she learnt about prompted her to give the warning and though she didn’t comment on the experience, she however felt it necessary to apprise every parent to watch their kids closely and always listen to what they have to say.

She wrote as caption alongside the video.