bbnaija’s-khloe-responds-after-she-was-dragged-for-flaunting-her-camel-toe

Big Brother . star, Khloe has replied those criticizing her for flaunting her camel toe in new photos she posted online.

The realty star caused a stir online yesterday after she took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of her with her camel toe on display.

Sharing the beautiful photos, she captioned it, “Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift.🙏🙏🙏”.

However in reaction to the post netizens took to her comment section to berate her for sharing such photos online.

Khloe on seeing the negative comments on her page, asked critics to leave her alone as she reveals she has always been cautious of the kind of outfits she wears, and has been scared to wear tights or leggings for years.

In her words,

“Yah all let my… breathe…am I suppose to cut out my body part to please you guys? for years I’ve been scared of wearing tight or leggings cos of this. So many cute pics I can’t post cos of this. pls I’m breathing now so let me”.