bbnaija’s-ka3na-stuns-in-beautiful-dress-as-she-celebrates-27th-birthday-in-style

Big Brother . 2020 star, Ka3na has turned 27 on July 17 and she has been building up anticipation with fans on social media weeks before

The self acclaimed boss lady shared photos of herself in a red hot dress fit for royalty, specially taken for the occasion

Fans of the reality star flooded the comment section with prayers and birthday wishes for their favourite ex-housemate

After weeks of looking forward to her big day, Big Brother .’s Ka3na finally turned 27 on Saturday, July 17, 202.

The reality star who had gifted herself lands and diamonds before her big day took to Instagram with stunning photos specially taken to mark the occasion.

Ka3na was a Lockdown edition ex-housemate

Red hot princess

Ka3na donned a red sleeveless tulle ball gown fit for royalty, with dramatic designs across the front and back.

The photos were taken from strategic angles showcasing the beauty of the dress and her subtle but well madeup face.

In the caption, the reality star compared where she was at 26, hoping she would get into the Big Brother house and downed a bottle of champagne and cake all by herself.

She also talked about how much her followers on social media grew within the space of one year and thanked her fans and supporters who have supported her so far.

The self acclaimed boss lady promised to remain true to herself in all her imperfection.

Excerpt from her post read:

“This time last year I was in lockdown for the BBN Reality Tv Show hoping I would make it into the show. I celebrated my last birthday there with a bottle of champagne and a complimentary cake from the team, which I really appreciated. I ate by myself because no one was allowed into my space. I was selected into the BBN house with just 501 x followers on Instagram and 5x followers on Twitter at that time.”

See the post below:

Check out other photos of the birthday girl in her gorgeous dress below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Ka3na

Read some of the birthday messages fans and colleagues penned to the reality star below:

Ericanlewedim:

“Happy birthday my baby girl.”

Calistaokoronkwo:

“Happy birthday to you, the boss lady . More life, more health,more wins.”

Helina_closet:

“27 looks good on you Abeg.”

Diane.russet:

“Happy Birthday Beautiful.”

Iamdjhakunamatata:

“Happy birthday her royal majesty.”

Yoomnerh_fanty:

“Happy birthday boss lady.”

Thebrighto_:

“Happy birthday the Bosslady.”

Ka3na’s hubby gifts her a house for her 27th birthday

Former Big Brother . (BB.) housemate Ka3na Jones’ husband surprised her before her 27th birthday on Saturday, July 17.

Ka3na excitedly took to her Instagram page with a photo showing a house that was given to her as a birthday gift by her darling partner.

Another slide captured a video which her husband recorded for her. He wished Ka3na a happy birthday celebration in the heart-melting clip and hailed her for being a hard working woman.

Source: .