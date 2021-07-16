bbnaija’s-ka3na-overjoyed-as-aged-white-hubby-gifts-her-a-house-ahead-of-birthday

BB.’s Ka3na has taken to social media with a photo showing the house gift she got from her white husband

The reality star also shared another video clip showing the moment he wished her a happy birthday celebration

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother . (BB.) housemate Ka3na Jones is set to clock a new age on Saturday, July 17, but the reality star’s husband has already surprised her even before the day.

Ka3na excitedly took to her Instagram page with a photo showing a house that was given to her as a birthday gift by her darling partner.

Another slide captured a video which her husband recorded for her. He wished Ka3na a happy birthday celebration in the heart-melting clip and hailed her for being a hard working woman.

The reality star’s hubby also added that he misses her and wished they were together.

Sharing the post with her fans and followers, the self-styled boss lady wrote:

“CAN’T WAIT TILL TOMORROW From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones I no dey use jazz oh my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai My old wine buys the best gifts.”

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Ka3na

Upon sharing the good news, fans and colleagues of the ex-Lockdown housemate flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ka3na reveals she unfollowed fellow housemates after eviction

Some weeks ago, . reported that Ka3na opened up about why she unfollowed the majority of her co-stars after she was booted out of Big Brother’s house.

According to her, she left the house early and didn’t have a long time to bond with the rest of the housemates.

Ka3na added that she decided to focus on herself and her business after hearing the comments the other housemates made about her after her eviction.

