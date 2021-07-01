BBNaijaReunion : Lucy explains what she meant by saying Nengi “liked being touched by Guys.” in the house.

The Big Brother . Reunion is airing and the housemates are once again recounting the memories they made in the house.

The episode kicked off with the highlight of Nengi and Lucy’s fight.

Show host, Ebuka asked Lucy what caused the altercation and why she felt Nengi was being too free with every guy in the house.

Lucy in her explanation, opened up on what she meant by telling Nengi to go and “play with the guys”.

She said she didn’t mean Nengi was flirting with the guys in the house, but about her “being a lady” and she should be able to stay on her own.

She mentioned that she didn’t mean it when she said Nengi liked being touched by guys in the house, adding that it was a quarrel and she wanted to get at her.