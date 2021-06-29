BBNaijaReunion: “Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni (video)

Big Brother . star, Wathoni has stirred reactions after she declared that billionaire son, Kiddwaya cannot afford her.

Last night’s episode of the Big Brother . Reunion show started with Wathoni and Erica addressing their strained relationship outside the Big Brother . house.

The mother of one stated that she has nothing against Erica but she has constantly received negative energy from Erica since she left the house. According to her, there was a Kidd situation and she sensed that must have been the reason for the “bad blood”.

Erica however told Wathoni that the situation was only in her head, then in response Wathoni stated that the billionaire son, Kiddwaya cannot afford her.

“See kidd cant afford me”, she said.

Erica in return asked if she was for sale.

Watch video below,

See how netizens reacted,

An Instagram user @maleeka_berry wrote, “All the girls are feeling like Nicki Minaj after the show o 😢… which one is Kidd can’t afford you Hanty Wathoni 😂😂😂”.

@styledbydammy, “Wathoni will be making sense and the next thing she will just say nonsense”.

@__mide_, “Aunty wathoni how much are you oo, a whole kidd can’t afford your ke.”