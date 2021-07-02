Home ENTERTAINMENT #BBNaijaReunion: “I was disvirgined at 24” – Wathoni brags as she reveals what it will take for any guy to get her (video)
#BBNaijaReunion: “I was disvirgined at 24” – Wathoni brags as she reveals what it will take for any guy to get her (video)

Former Big Brother . housemate, Wathoni has stated that she’s not an easy catch as it takes a lot for her to give in to a man’s advances.

On last nights episode of the Big Brother reunion show the mother of one bragged that she was a virgin till she was 24, while emphasizing that she never had feelings for fellow realty star, Prince in the Big Brother house.

According to her, it takes extra effort from a guy for her to give in to his advances.

Speaking further, Wathoni noted that she only wanted a go-to person and someone she could speak to when she was in the house, and unfortunately it was misinterpreted to having feelings for different guys in the Big Brother house.

In her words,

“I was looking out for friendship, that’s what people didn’t get.. It takes… for a guy to get me that’s the real Wathoni… I mean I was divirgined at 24”.

Watch video below,

