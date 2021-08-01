BBNaija: Yerins saw me naked – Maria reveals

Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Maria has revealed that fellow male housemate, Yerins saw her naked.

Maria disclosed this while talking to some housemates in the garden on Saturday after their first party night.

According to her, Yerins saw her naked through a mirror which is really wrong and intrusive as he’s only a housemate and nothing more.

BB. Season 6: Maria speaks on having sex in Big Brother house

She said: “Yerims saw me naked through the mirror. I hate it. Don’t see me naked. I’m not your f*cking girlfriend.

“Why would you see me naked? He’s been coming close to me. I’m not dating anyone so it’s not bad for us to be close but don’t intrude and see me naked.

“I felt some type of weird.”

BB.: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card



Recall that Maria revealed on Friday that she is one of the wildcards in the house.