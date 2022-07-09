bbnaija-winner,-miracle-igbokwe-shares-first-social-media-post-after-three-year-absence

Big Brother . ‘Double Wahala’ winner, Miracle Ikechukwu has shared a post on his social media page for the first time in almost three years.

His last post on his Instagram was him wishing his elder brother a happy birthday and that was on the 28th of December, 2019

Miracle’s social media hiatus got fans worried throughout the period and they randomly dropped comments on his existing posts asking after his well-being and when he was going to return to limelight.

Well, that question has now been answered as the BB. Winner who is also a trained pilot shared a post on his IG story few hours ago.

Miracle shared some snaps of himself and his mother at the airport ;

See some reactions below;

IN related news, Organizers of the biggest reality TV show on the continent, Big Brother ., have announced the start date for the 7th season of the show.

Multichoice Nigeria, via its official social media pages on Tuesday, July 5, revealed that the 7th edition of the show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on the 23rd and 24th of July.

For the seventh season, the winner of the reality show will be going home with a 100 million Naira grand prize, that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.