Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija: Why I was a disappointment to my dad – Saga – bioreports Nigeria
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija: Why I was a disappointment to my dad – Saga – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-why-i-was-a-disappointment-to-my-dad-–-saga-–-bioreports-nigeria

Big Brother . housemate, Saga has revealed that he was a disappointment to his dad because he graduated with a second class lower degree.

Saga during his first introduction with the male housemates on Saturday night said his dad wanted him to be the Engineer he wasn’t.

He also disclosed that although he worked as an Engineer at several companies, he had chosen to focus on his love for arts.

“I graduated with a second class lower but I was a disappointment to my dad.

“My dad wanted me to be the engineer that he wasn’t. He is a banker but an Engineer and an inventor.

“He wanted to take up that role and cajoled me into studying engineering but I like arts.

“ I almost threw my certificates away because my dad talked down on me. This made me fall in love with drawing.

“I’m here for my mum because she loves arts.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at...

2face, Blackface reunite as ‘Plantashun Boiz’ perform at...

Chinese artists use NFT to authenticate painting in...

Upcoming ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Film Title/Character Design Reveal...

#BBNaija: I was supposed to be a Lockdown...

BTS: ‘We want to help future generation with...

Shilpa Shetty Refuses to Comment on Raj Kundra’s...

Janhvi Kapoor parties with ‘favourites’ Manish Malhotra and...

Young lady thrills people with superb dance skills,...

BBNaija Season 6: Photos of Bella, Niyi’s wife...

Leave a Reply