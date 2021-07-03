Home NEWS BBNaija: Why I mingled more with male housemates than the ladies – Nengi
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija: Why I mingled more with male housemates than the ladies – Nengi

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-why-i-mingled-more-with-male-housemates-than-the-ladies-–-nengi

Former BB. housemate, Nengi said she was judged a lot by her fellow female housemates, the reason she associated more with the male folks in the Big Brother house.

Nengi was giving reasons for being close to the male housemates during the lockdown edition of BB..

The reality Tv star disclosed this during the final episode of BB. Reunion on Friday.

According to her, although she got into the house with an open mind, female housemates judged her for what she wore , saying she was all out to get attention from guys.

“I got into the house with an open mind and I feel like I got judged a lot from the ladies who claimed I love attention from guys.

“I was closer to the guys because they didn’t judge me or give me issues. I was not flirting with the guys in the house. I’m not about the drama but my business,” Nengi said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Euro 2020: Alan Shearer blasts Italy star, singles...

Nigerians celebrate as Laycon performs for Grammy

BBNaija: No hate from my side – Erica,...

Sunday Igboho crippled, Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated, Gumi, Miyetti...

DSS invasion on Igboho’s residence, evidence of Northern...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Ten suspected cultists arrested by police in Kwara

DSS manhunt: Igboho goes underground, whereabouts unknown to...

Railway vandals should be charged for manslaughter ―...

Court fixes judgment for Sept 10 in Orji...

Leave a Reply