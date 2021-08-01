Home NEWS BBNaija: Why I chose Yousef as Deputy HOH – Peace
BBNaija: Why I chose Yousef as Deputy HOH – Peace

Big Brother . housemate, Peace has given the reason she chose Yousef as the Deputy Head of House.

Peace became Head of House on Monday after she won the arena games.

When asked why she chose Yousef, Peace speaking with Ebuka said Yousef and her share mutual respect.

BB. Season 6: Nigerians call out Yousef over ‘Paedophile’ comment

Peace said: “I chose Yousef because he is my friend. He respects me and I respect him too.”

Meanwhile, Peace who is the Head of House chose Liquorose and Jay Paul as the Wild Cards.

So far, the housemates got it wrong as no one guessed Maria and Pere except Whitemoney who only chose Pere.

