BBNaija: Why I can’t allow my girl friend into Big Brother house – Saga

NEWS

by Bioreports
Big Brother ., BB. season 6 housemate Saga has given reasons why he cannot allow his girlfriend into the reality Tv show.

Saga speaking to Arin and Yerins on Monday said he would break up if his girlfriend decides to come for big brother.

He said he cannot watch her engage in games like truth or dare because that will mess up his emotions.

According to him, doing other things with another man not necessarily sex is cheating for him.

Saga said: “Imagine seeing my girlfriend doing this Truth or Dare game and someone else is kissing or spanking her buttocks. That’s cheating for me.

“I’m that kind of boyfriend who would be angry if I see my girlfriend wearing another man’s shirt or jacket. So if you’re my girlfriend and you decide to come to this house then we would put the relationship on hold or let it go.

“You can’t just come into this place to catch a cruise and expect me to be silent. Cheating is not just by having sex.”

