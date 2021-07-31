bbnaija:-why-beatrice-broke-down-in-tears-on-friday-night

Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Beatrice on Friday night broke down in tears.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate seems to be missing home and is confused on how to socialize in the house.

“I don’t know what’s happening in the house. I want to socialize with everyone but don’t know how to,” he said.

Crying in bed, Angel who was consoling Beatrice told her to step up her game in the house.

She warned that if Beatrice fails to change her ‘cold’ attitude she will be nominated and evicted from the house.

Angel said: “if you no vibe, them go nominate you and you dey go house next week.”

Beatrice is a 27-year-old divorcee with a 7-year-old son.

