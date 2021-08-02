Home NEWS BBNaija: Whitemoney names female housemate that caught his attention
BBNaija: Whitemoney names female housemate that caught his attention

Big Brother ., BB., ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed the female housemate that caught his attention when she entered the house.

Whitemoney told fellow male housemate, Yousef, during a conversation on Monday that Maria caught his attention when she entered the BB. house last month.

The 29-year-old Enugu indigene said that he liked Maria because he perceived her as a strong woman, but he lost interest in her when he found out she was a wild card.

Whitemoney said, “The one person that caught my attention initially was Maria, but there are some things I started seeing that did not go.

“And when I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing.

“Even she knew I was withdrawing because you would not know if she was acting or faking or if she was being real.

“Immediately I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing.”

