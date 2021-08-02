Home NEWS BBNaija: Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yousef, 2 others up for eviction this week
BBNaija: Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yousef, 2 others up for eviction this week

by Bioreports
Big Brother ., BB., housemates, Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Yousef and Niyi are up for possible eviction this week.

This means at least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted next Sunday from the show.

The two wild cards, Pere and Maria, were given the ultimate power to nominate four housemates for eviction.

BB.: Maria in tears as she nominates Whitemoney, Beatrice, others for eviction

Maria, speaking to Biggie in the diary session nominated Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yerins and Jay Paul for eviction.

Pere on the other hand nominated Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yerins and Niyi.

Boma, who had veto power to replace any housemate up for eviction, saved Jay Paul and put up Yousef for eviction.

