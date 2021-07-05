bbnaija-star,-venita-likes-a-tweet-saying-her-cousin,-neo,-lied-about-getting-a-car-gift-from-his-fans-on-his-birthday

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has publicly agreed with a tweet that painted her cousin and co-reality star, Neo Akpofure, as a liar.

Recall that Neo celebrated his birthday over the weekend and was gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz and Two Million Naira by his fans.

However, a Twitter user has claimed that Neo was lying about receiving the car from his fans, adding that he bought the car himself.

According to the tweep, Venita recently cried on a show because Neo allegedly bought a new car and didn’t tell her about it.

In an interesting twist, Venita liked the tweet, suggesting that there is an iota of truth in the Twitter user’s claims.

See the tweet below,

In a related news, Neo’s sister, Batare Akpofure recently warned their cousin, Venita to stop interfering in his relationship with his lover, Vee.

For reasons best known to her former Big Brother . housemate, Venita Akpofure has openly forbade her cousin, Neo from having a relationship with Vee.

However, when asked about his decision to stick to his lover despite his cousin’s disapproval, Neo noted that what matters to him is what they feel about themselves.

Neo’s sister, Batare who is apparently not having any of it has taken to social media to address the circle involving her brother, Venita and Vee.

According to Batare, Venita is only a cousin and shouldn’t be meddling in the affairs of the love birds.