ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija star, Vee celebrates lover, Neo on his birthday

Big Brother . star, Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee, has taken to social media to celebrate her lover, Neo on his birthday.

Her boyfriend and fellow reality star, Neo Akpofure turns a new age today Thursday, July 1st and she has taken to social media to shower him with praises.

Vee shared adorable photos of them together on her official Instagram page while she penned down a heartfelt birthday message.

“Happy womb escape dearie! 😂 no long talk, you already know what it is”, she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, BB.’s Neo and Vee hit us with a cute couple moment on Twitter.

The Big Brother . season 5 alums, whose romantic relationship has been waxing stronger since their exit from the reality TV show, looked all loved up in their latest photo together.

Vee shared a picture of the couple on her Twitter timeline with the cute words; “Together is a wonderful place to be.”

Her boyfriend, Neo replied the sweet message with a promise to always remind her of that whenever she forgets.

