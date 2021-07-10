bbnaija-star,-tochi-reveals-he-once-lost-his-job-because-he-turned-down-his-boss’-sexual-advances

Big Brother . star, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi has disclosed he once lost his job because he turned down his employers sexual advances.

According to him, in 2019 he was sacked from a job because he refused giving in to his female boss’ demand and shunned her when she touched him inappropriately.

Sharing the experience with his fans and followers on Twitter, he wrote,

“I remember 3yrs ago, I was sacked from a job because I told my madam to stop touching me unnecessarily!!!! The next day she called me into her office and said she can’t be paying me salary anymore just like that. 😔 I saw hell😔”.

In other news, a man has called out his female boss for allegedly sacking him for not giving in to her sexual advances.

The aggrieved man who disclosed that he did everything right including going to work early, said things got weird after he turned down her down.

He further claimed that his boss told him that he wasn’t doing enough before firing him from the job he’s been on for a year.

His tweet reads;

Got fired for not giving into my girl boss’s sexual advances. Why is it ok for women to do this and get away with it but men need clear evidence?